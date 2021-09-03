Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $1,120,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,181. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

