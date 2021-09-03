Katalyo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72,475.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $72,475.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00131567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00155414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.41 or 0.07792917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,324.04 or 1.00160848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.97 or 0.00815978 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

