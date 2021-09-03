Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 596,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

