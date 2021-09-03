Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,147. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average is $220.07.

