SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is Connable Office Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 2.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,679,000 after acquiring an additional 899,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,002,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after acquiring an additional 227,702 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $11,941,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.52. 4,630,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.20.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

