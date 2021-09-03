Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

