iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by MTC Wealth Management LLC

MTC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,790. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.