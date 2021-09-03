Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,257 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $5,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.02. 501,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,494. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

