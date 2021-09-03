DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $15.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.39. The stock had a trading volume of 426,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.40, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

