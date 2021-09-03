Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,609,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,087,111 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $410,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,560,156. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

