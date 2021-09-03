Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$631,006.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.88. 254,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.41. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 36.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.17.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

