Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Invests $311,000 in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

MUDS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,552. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

