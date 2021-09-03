Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 121,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

