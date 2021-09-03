Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 270 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 308,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,661. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

