Alleghany Corp DE Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,412,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,511,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 2.7% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. 807,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,777,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.