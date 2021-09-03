RBO & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 241,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 446,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 815,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.