RBO & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.37. 116,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,604. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.