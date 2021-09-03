iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.90. 305,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

