Mithril (MITH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.46 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Mithril has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $62.24 million and $13.46 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.17 or 0.00498383 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

