Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.59 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00009719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $92.59 million and $1.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.00788903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

