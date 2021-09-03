Powerledger (POWR) Price Up 17.2% This Week

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Powerledger has a market cap of $175.32 million and approximately $182.82 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger's total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

