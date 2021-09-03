Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. 245,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,502. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.