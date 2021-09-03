BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 197.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

BTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities upgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

