RBO & Co. LLC Sells 6,961 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 2.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $209.77. 31,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,830. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $209.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average of $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

