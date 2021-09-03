Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $54,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. 8,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

