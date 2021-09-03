RBO & Co. LLC Has $27.19 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 4.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

