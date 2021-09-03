Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 344,975 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Dana worth $72,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after buying an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 20.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 27,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,269. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.51.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

