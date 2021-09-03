Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $82.62. 36,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,823. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

