Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.30. 274,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $418.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,523,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,851,863 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

