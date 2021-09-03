Markel Corp Has $83.40 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.1% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.24% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $83,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 123,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

