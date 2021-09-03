Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.57). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

AERI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 13,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

