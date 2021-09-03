Markel Corp Has $47.81 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $47,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.16. 78,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.57. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

