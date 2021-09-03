Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 353,855 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,855 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $104,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

