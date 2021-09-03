Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $164.19 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Baidu worth $164,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 93.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after buying an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

BIDU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.75. 266,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,883,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $205.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.41 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

