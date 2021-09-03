BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.85 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $100.19. 16,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,160. BRP has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 3.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BRP worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

