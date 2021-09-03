DSLA Protocol Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $39.26 million and $363,672.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 4,937,361,277 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

