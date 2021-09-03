Conceal Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $24,417.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,200.56 or 1.00021990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.00925854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.51 or 0.00491155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00358900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,567,903 coins and its circulating supply is 11,328,053 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.