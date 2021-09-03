Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches Market Cap of $111,137.99

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $111,137.99 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00017986 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001308 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

