Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $504.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.71 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

