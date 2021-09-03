Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
AGYS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,659. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.
In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $2,388,034. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
