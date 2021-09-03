Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AGYS traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,659. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,615 shares of company stock worth $2,388,034. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

