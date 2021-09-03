Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

JUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Roger Yates acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £532,000 ($695,061.41). Also, insider David Cruickshank acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Insiders purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,210,000 over the last quarter.

JUP stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 265.80 ($3.47). 446,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 277.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.55. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

