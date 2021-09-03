Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,213,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $722,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

