$387.08 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce sales of $387.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.30 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $27,585,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leslie’s by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

