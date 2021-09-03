HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,470,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $99,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 665,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,210,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.