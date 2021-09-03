ScPrime Price Tops $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $5,929.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00131520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00155130 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,231,755 coins and its circulating supply is 37,548,144 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

