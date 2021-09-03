Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 686 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.02. 28,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day moving average is $370.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.