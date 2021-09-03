Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.82. 184,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.30.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

