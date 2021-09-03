Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.30. 5,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average of $276.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.