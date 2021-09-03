Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.88 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Shares of SIG traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.55. 36,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,010. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

