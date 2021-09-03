Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 493,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,543,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

